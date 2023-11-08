WhatsApp implements proactive measures in India during September

(MENAFN) In its monthly report, WhatsApp detailed its actions taken in India during the month of September, revealing that they implemented measures against a significant number of user accounts in adherence to Indian information technology regulations. The report underscores the various factors that prompted these actions, including user complaints, legal violations, and regulatory compliance, with guidance from the Grievances Appeal Committee (GAC).



During the period from September 1 to September 30, 2023, WhatsApp reported a substantial figure of 7.11 million accounts being subjected to action. Notably, of these, 2.57 million accounts were proactively blocked without any user reports, showcasing the platform's commitment to maintaining a safe and compliant environment.



WhatsApp's course of action was influenced by a range of sources, with the reception of 10,442 user reports across different categories in September being a pivotal factor. These reports encompassed various areas, including account support, ban appeals, other support categories, product support, and safety concerns. The report also highlights that 85 accounts received a response based on the reports they submitted.



Safety concerns played a significant role in shaping WhatsApp's actions, encompassing issues related to potential misuse or harmful behavior within the platform. The report underscores WhatsApp's proactive approach to addressing grievances and taking necessary actions, unless they were repetitive instances of previous complaints.



Overall, WhatsApp's September 2023 report sheds light on the platform's commitment to maintaining a secure and compliant user environment in India through a combination of proactive measures and responsive actions, ensuring that user concerns are addressed effectively.

