Techmediabreaks Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) Secures $3.5M In IPO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pineapple Financial (NYSE American: PAPL) , Canada's tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, recently announced the closing of its initial public offering of 875,000 common shares, each at a public offering price of $4.00. The aggregate gross proceeds to Pineapple Financial are $3.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The company's common shares began trading on the NYSE American Exchange under the ticker symbol PAPL on Nov. 1, 2023. EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments LLC, acted as the sole book-running manager, and Dominari Securities LLC acted as co-manager for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the company, and Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as counsel to EF Hutton.

To view the full press release, visit



About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 600 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor cancer charities across Canada, improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer.

