Sonicpad (SNC), A Community-Driven Decentralized Launchpad, To List On Bitmart Exchange

What is SonicPad (SNC)?

SonicPad (SNC) is a decentralized launchpad designed to foster the rapid development and launching of new blockchain projects. Leveraging the advantages of blockchain and Web3.0 technologies, SonicPad provides an ecosystem that facilitates speed, efficiency, and equal opportunity for both project creators and investors. With its foundations in the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks, SonicPad is poised to support a multitude of blockchain platforms, promoting a swift and democratic process in capital raising and token distribution.

Why SonicPad (SNC)?

SonicPad (SNC) is positioned as a catalyst in the evolution of the blockchain landscape, striving to make the decentralized financial space faster, more equitable, and accessible. It aspires to lead by financing innovative projects and offering investment opportunities in the early stages of development. By planning to incorporate a tier system for token holders, SonicPad emphasizes the importance of community growth and active participation, which is crucial for the transformative effect it aims to have on global financial inclusion.

About SonicPad (SNC)

Total Supply: 100,000,000 SNC

Token Type: BEP20

25% Staking

20% Private Sale

20% Treasury

15% Team

10% Liquidity (CEX – DEX)

10% Public Sale

SonicPad (SNC) enhances the blockchain ecosystem through specialized support to blockchain projects and investors. Its mission is to spark a new era of decentralized finance by streamlining capital raising for new ventures while also facilitating value creation for participants and token holders. By leveraging smart contracts for presale and token distribution management, SonicPad ensures transparency and trust in its operations. Furthermore, the integration of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) empowers the community to directly influence project selection, ensuring a fair and democratic process aligning with the preferences and interests of its members.

To learn more about SonicPad (SNC), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , and join their Telegram .

