Yemen's Army Chief Survives Assassination Attempt

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Chief of Staff of the Yemeni armed forces Sagheer Bin Aziz narrowly survived an assassination attempt in the country's northeastern oil-rich province of Marib on Tuesday.

“An explosive-laden vehicle detonated alongside Gen. Aziz's convoy, injuring six of his entourage while he escaped unharmed,” said the official from the pro-government forces on condition of anonymity.

He said that the attack occurred shortly after a high-profile meeting between Aziz and other senior military officials, including members of the country's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) in Marib, which hosts the army headquarters.

This was the third attempt on Bin Aziz's life since a Houthi assault on his residential compound in Marib on Oct. 3, 2021.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Yemeni government confirmed the incident while calling for increased security measures and vigilance in Marib and other government-controlled provinces.

Yemen has been embroiled in a devastating civil war since 2014, with the Houthis fighting against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the Yemeni government in 2015. ■

Famagusta Gazette





