US Senate Democrats block endorsement of Israel aid bill without aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, U.S. Senate Democrats thwarted a Republican attempt to secure swift approval for a bill that offers emergency assistance to Israel but does not include any provisions for supporting Ukraine's conflict with Russia.



According to a UK-based news outlet, as reported by a correspondent from a Ukrainian news agency, Democrats accused House Republicans of politicizing the situation in Israel by linking aid for the Jewish State to a reduction in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).



The House bill would allocate USD 14.3 billion to assist Israel in responding to Hamas's attack while simultaneously cutting an equivalent amount from the IRS.



“Our allies in Ukraine can no more afford a delay than our allies in Israel,” Senator Patty Murray, who heads the Senate Appropriations Committee, declared.



For legislation to be enacted, it must receive approval from the Democratic-dominated Senate, the Republican-led House, and subsequently be signed into law by President Joseph Biden.



Previously, the White House indicated that President Biden would exercise his veto power on the House bill.

