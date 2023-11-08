Mint Explainer: What Has Changed For Apple In India?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Apple's perspective on India has shifted significantly in the past few years. Having initially seen the country as a small market, not worthy of significant attention, the company's stance has transformed over the past couple of years as its revenues have skyrocketed. This quarter Apple achieved unprecedented revenue from India, prompting CEO Tim Cook to express optimism regarding the Indian market.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.