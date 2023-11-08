               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Earthquake Today: 4.1 Magnitude Quake Jolts Assam's Hailakandi


11/8/2023 4:01:05 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Assam's Hailakandi at 11.59 am on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) wrote on X (formerly Twitter).“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 10:59:29 IST, Lat: 24.60 & Long: 92.74, Depth: 38 Km ,Location: Hailakandi, Assam, India,” NCS said, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab's Rupnagar on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday. The quake occurred at 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday. The NCS further said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.\"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 & Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rupnagar, Punjab,\" the NCS said.
(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

