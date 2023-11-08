Earthquake Today: Indonesia Hit By 6.9 Measure Quake

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The south-east Asian island country of Indonesia has been hit by an earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale, as per reports. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of Magnitude 6.9 occurred at 10.23 a.m. today, November 8, in the Banda Sea area of Indonesia tsunami warning was issued for the quake, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), AFP reported earthquake was 370 km (229.9 miles) southeast of Ambon, Indonesia, and estimated at a depth of 146 km, as per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Reuters reported Read: 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits West Bengal's AlipurduarThe tremor was felt moderately in the town of Saumlaki in the archipelago's Tanimbar Islands, according to the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency, or BMKG."The earthquake was quite intense. But the people here were not panicking. We are used to having earthquakes. Especially after we learned that there was no tsunami threat, so life is just normal now," 41-year-old Saumlaki resident Lambert Tatang told AFP ProneIndonesia, situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," faces regular seismic activity. This geological phenomenon, stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin, puts the nation at risk, AFP added November 2022, a powerful 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the heavily populated West Java province, located on Java, Indonesia's main island. This devastating event resulted in the loss of 602 lives 2004, a massive 9.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Sumatra coast, triggering a tsunami that caused widespread devastation. The disaster claimed the lives of approximately 220,000 people in the region, with Indonesia alone accounting for around 170,000 casualties.

