3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Alipurduar

- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit North Bengal on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors were felt around 10 am in West Bengal's Alipurduar district depth of the earthquake, which struck at 21:53:28 IST, was deemed to be 14 km, the NCS said a post ox X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote,“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 10:51:58 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 89.36, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: Alipurduar, West Bengal, India.”NCS is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
