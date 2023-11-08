Early Winter Break In Delhi Schools Due To Severe Air Pollution. Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Delhi government on Wednesday announced an early winter break in schools from November 9 to 18 amid severe air pollution levels in the national capital, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.“In view of air pollution, the December winter break of all schools has been rescheduled, now to be from November 9-18,” the notice read air quality index (AQI) in Delhi fell back in the“severe\" zone on Wednesday morning after staying“very poor\" for several hours the previous day's air quality had consistently languished in the 'very poor' category until Friday, 3 November, when it turned even worse, to“severe\" (AQI above 400) for the first time this season Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 395 after crossing 400 (severe category) over the past few days, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).Several residents and commuters in Delhi complained of breathing problems. Hence, they urged the government and the authorities concerned to mobilize steps to curb the runaway air pollution at the earliest number of stubble-burning incidents, a key factor behind the pollution at this time of the year, was recorded at 1,515 on 7 November in Punjab, down from the high of 3,230 recorded on 5 November. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh recorded 26 and 169 such incidents on 7 November sharp increase in stubble-burning incidents after 28 October has been instrumental in the worsening of the air quality in the region Environment Minister Gopal Rai along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Revenue Minister Atishi chaired a meeting of all concerned departments to ensure compliance with the instructions given by the Supreme Court yesterday regarding pollution Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the effectiveness of the Delhi government scheme, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, and referred to it as“all optics.\" The apex court also directed the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning“forthwith\".
