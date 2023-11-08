Taliban Accuses Pakistan Of Humiliating Kabul By Deporting Afghan Immigrants

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi appointed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, has alleged that Pakistan has subjected Kabul to humiliation by expelling Afghan immigrants, as reported by Khaama Press, an online news outlet for Afghanistan reported by ANI citing Khaama Press, Muttaqi stated that they have raised their concerns with Pakistani military and foreign affairs authorities, but no measures have been taken to stop the deportations Read: Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility for rare attack in Punjab province. Who are they?He asserted that Pakistan's deportation of immigrants is an attempt to exert pressure on Kabul but emphasized that Afghanistan will not yield to such pressure has voiced his apprehension regarding Pakistan's independent choice to repatriate Afghan refugees and migrants. Despite communicating their concerns to both civilian and military authorities in Pakistan, the decision to deport these vulnerable groups persists, adding to the intricacies of the relationship between the neighbouring nations, as reported by Khaama Press Read: Pakistan to begin deporting 1.7 million Afghans. Here's whyIn the meantime, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has sounded the alarm regarding the serious challenges and hazards confronting a substantial number of Afghans who have been compelled to leave Pakistan data reveals a notable influx of individuals returning to Afghanistan. Since the October ultimatum issued to the 1.7 million Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan, over 250,000 individuals have moved from Pakistan to Afghanistan. Pakistan contends that the majority departed voluntarily, while Kabul asserts that most were compelled to return after the November 1 deadline, AFP reported Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban-appointed Acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan, has issued a caution to Islamabad, emphasizing the need to handle Afghan immigrants in a proper manner, as per a report by TOLO News Read: Pakistan neutralises large-scale cross-border Taliban militant attack from Afghanistan, 4 soldiers killedDuring a meeting focused on the“Future Economic Development of Afghanistan,” the Afghan people's response to the situation has been noted in historical records. He also mentioned that Afghanistan now possesses a robust defence force and an abundance of weaponry to the information of the Refugees and Repatriation Department of Kandahar province, 4,533 families, which reached 31,547 people, have returned from Pakistan in the last five days Read: Economic crisis: Pakistan in talks with China, Saudi Arabia to secure $11 billionPakistan's caretaker government announced October 31 as the deadline for Afghan refugees to leave the country. Nearly 2 million Afghan refugees have to leave Pakistan or face forced deportation, although it stressed that its decision was only targeted at sending back those without legal documents, continues to accuse Islamabad of harassing the refugees, according to The Express Tribune Read: Taliban encroaching on Pakistani territory? Officials cite 'unlawful' construction, 'indiscriminate firing'The issue of terrorism remains an ongoing and formidable challenge, and given Pakistan's struggles in effectively addressing terrorism, its government has shifted its attention towards the vulnerable Afghan refugee population, apart from voluntary repatriation, official documents cited by Dawn indicate that Afghan individuals imprisoned for minor offences are also being deported.(With inputs from agencies)

