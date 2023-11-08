Photos: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Pre-Wedding Ceremony Begins

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to get married in January 2024. Their pre-wedding festivities have already started, and pictures of the ceremony are out.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta, is set to marry her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024. Last November, the pair announced their engagement.

Their pre-wedding festivities began with a Kelvan rite. On November 6, they held their second Kelvan ceremony. Since then, Ira has shared pictures from the same occasion along with a heartfelt note.



January 2024 is when Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to get married. Their pre-wedding festivities began with a traditional Kelvan rite from Maharashtra.



On November 6, Ira shared new pictures from their second Kelvan on Instagram. In the photos, Ira wears a red saree with gold embroidery and a black top with no sleeves.

She accessorised her look with flowery pieces, such a delicate necklace and earrings. The bride-to-be finished off her appearance with a red bindi placed across her forehead.

Nupur, on the other hand, was wearing a yellow kurta and white pyjamas. The soon-to-be couple is happy in the photos.



"Kelvan 2!" is how Ira titled her post. 2 Ukhana! I adore him to the moon and back."The Marathi pre-wedding tradition called Kelvan entails the family of the bride and groom inviting each other to dinner and exchanging gifts.

After an intimate engagement in November 2022, Ira and Nupur are all set to tie the knot on January 3, there

are rumours that the pair will get married on October 3. On her Instagram stories, Ira refuted the allegations with composure, nevertheless.