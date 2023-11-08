Kerala Govt Limits Time For Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has restricted time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. An order regarding the same states that the firecrackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm. For Christmas and New Year celebrations, the time has been limited between 11.55 p.m. and 12.30 a.m.

The National Green Tribunal's orders restricting cracker bursting in low-air quality cities in an effort to reduce air pollution led to the issuance of these decrees. District magistrates and district police chiefs were also instructed under the order to make sure that only green firecrackers were used during celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday (Nov 7) partially overturned the Single Judge's order directing District Collectors to conduct raids in all places of worship and seize firecrackers that are purportedly illegally stored there with the help of the Commissioners of Police. The Division Bench, which consists of Justice V.G. Arun and Chief Justice A.J. Desai, did, however, add that the Single Judge's prohibition against cracker bursting at "odd times" would remain in effect.

The decision was issued on November 3 by Justice Amit Rawal's Single Judge Bench, which directed all District Collectors in the State to carry out raids in all places of worship and seize crackers that were being unlawfully stored there. Justice Rawal went on to state that no holy scripture contained a directive for bursting crackers in order to appease God. The State contended that fireworks constitute a fundamental component of many religious festivals observed in Kerala, where they have been since the beginning of time.