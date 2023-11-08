Apologise, Says NCW After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’S Population Control Idea Misfires

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday landed himself in a controversy after he made a“sexist” and“vulgar” remark on women's role in the population control process during his speech in the state assembly.

While addressing the legislators, which included some women leaders as well, Kumar went on to explain how women's education contributes to population control.

He was displaying statistics from his government's most recent caste census.

Slamming the Bihar Chief Minister, BJP's Bihar unit called Nitish Kumar“the most vulgar politician in the history of Indian politics.”

The National Commission for Women said it "vehemently condemns" Nitish Kumar's remarks. "Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women's rights and choices. Bihar's chief minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks," NCW said on X.

"On behalf of every woman in this country, as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, I demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society," Rekha Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal also sought an immediate apology from the Bihar Chief Minister.

"Strongly condemn the disgraceful language used by Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar while addressing the assembly. He must immediately apologise!" Maliwal said.