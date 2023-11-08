Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Youtuber Falls Sick After Three Hours Of Police Questioning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Wednesday, it was revealed that Elvish Yadav had fallen ill just hours after being questioned by Noida Police. It was reported on Tuesday that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was being questioned in connection with the snake venom rave party. DCP Noida Harish Chander verified Elvish's appearance for questioning on Wednesday morning. While Elvish has yet to respond to the questions, he has indicated that he has become ill.

Elvish Yadav's post

Elvish took to his Instagram stories and shared that he is unwell, "No vlog today Guys, not so good. Mast chalu kal se dobara mast chalu."









Also read:

Elvish Yadav to file defamation case against Maneka Gandhi in snake venom case, 'Will take this seriously'

Elvish Yadav's questioning

According to reports, the YouTuber went undercover to evade media scrutiny at the Sector-20 Police Station. He was reportedly interrogated for three hours on Tuesday and may be interrogated again today, Wednesday. "YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case. Police have contacted him once again." DCP Noida Harish Chander told the media.

Elvish Yadav's case

Elvish was recently called out when his name was mentioned at a rave party where snakes and venom were discovered. The case against the prominent YouTuber is weak and the FIR was filed as a result of a third-party sting operation. Police attempted to recover evidence, but no proof has been produced to demonstrate Yadav's links with any cartel dealing with snakes or related matters.