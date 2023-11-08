'I Take Back My Words': CM Nitish Kumar Apologises For His Remark On Population Control

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found himself in the midst of controversy when his recent remarks on the connection between women's education and population control in the state assembly raised eyebrows. However, he later issued a public apology for the comments that had drawn criticism from various quarters.

Speaking to reporters, Nitish Kumar said, "I apologise & I take back my words." During a session of the Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar, while emphasizing the significance of girls' education in curbing population growth, made comments that were deemed "vulgar" and derogatory by the Opposition. His words sparked a backlash, prompting him to address the issue publicly.

The Chief Minister stated that the fertility rate, which was previously at 4.3 percent, had decreased to 2.9 percent as per a report from the previous year. This statement generated widespread condemnation and drew the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The NCW strongly criticized Nitish Kumar's statements, describing them as regressive and insensitive to women's rights and choices. The commission's chairperson, Rekha Sharma, called for an unequivocal apology from the Bihar chief minister, emphasizing the need for accountability in his public statements. In response, Nitish Kumar issued an apology and retracted his controversial remarks.

