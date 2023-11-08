7 DIY Hair Masks To Protect Your Locks From Delhi's Pollution

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Protect your hair from Delhi's pollution with these DIY hair masks. These easy-to-make remedies will nourish, strengthen, and rejuvenate your locks, leaving them resilient and lustrous.

Delhi's air pollution is known to wreak havoc on your hair, leaving it dull, dry, and prone to damage. While you can't change the city's air quality, you can certainly protect your locks with homemade hair masks. In this article, we'll explore easy-to-make DIY hair masks that act as a shield against pollution, leaving your hair healthy, shiny, and resilient.

1. Aloe Vera and Honey Mask:



2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon of honey Mix the ingredients and apply the mask to your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing with water. Aloe vera hydrates, while honey locks in moisture.

2. Yogurt and Fenugreek Seed Mask:



2 tablespoons of yogurt

1 tablespoon of fenugreek (methi) seed paste Combine the ingredients and apply the mixture to your hair. Leave it on for 45 minutes and rinse with a mild shampoo. Fenugreek promotes hair growth and yogurt adds shine.

3. Banana and Coconut Oil Mask:



1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons of coconut oil Mash the banana and mix it with coconut oil. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it out. Bananas are rich in vitamins, while coconut oil nourishes and protects.

4. Green Tea and Lemon Mask:



2 tablespoons of brewed green tea (cooled)

Juice of half a lemon Mix the green tea and lemon juice and apply it to your hair. Leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse. Green tea detoxifies, and lemon adds shine.

5. Egg White and Olive Oil Mask:



2 egg whites

1 tablespoon of olive oil Beat the egg whites and mix in the olive oil. Apply the mask to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing with a mild shampoo. Egg whites strengthen, while olive oil nourishes.

6. Rice Water and Avocado Mask:



1/4 cup of rice water

1/2 ripe avocado Blend the avocado with rice water to create a smooth mixture. Apply it to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing. Rice water improves hair texture, and avocados add moisture.

7. Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) and Rose Water Mask:



2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti

Rose water (as needed to make a paste) Mix the ingredients to form a smooth paste. Apply it to your hair, leave it on for 20 minutes, and rinse. Multani Mitti absorbs impurities, while rose water soothes the scalp.

With these DIY hair masks, you can shield your hair from Delhi's pollution and restore its health and vitality. Incorporate these masks into your hair care routine to combat the damaging effects of pollution and enjoy the lustrous, beautiful hair you deserve. Your hair can once again be a shining crown, even in the face of challenging environmental conditions.