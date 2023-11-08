Disturbing Journey: Passengers Forced To Travel 600 Km With Deceased Man On Train

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Passengers aboard the Tamil Nadu Sampark Kranti Express found themselves on an unexpected and distressing journey, compelled to travel approximately 600 km alongside a deceased fellow traveler. The unfortunate incident unfolded as the train, enroute from Chennai to Hazrat Nizamuddin, was in progress.

Aboard the train was a 36-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, identified as Ramjeet Yadav. He had been residing in Chennai and was making the journey back to his hometown with his brother-in-law, Govardhan. However, tragedy struck when Ramjeet's health took a sudden turn for the worse as the train reached Nagpur, and he tragically passed away. Govardhan recounted that despite his desperate attempts to seek help, assistance was not forthcoming.

'I take back my words': CM Nitish Kumar apologises for his remark on population control

What followed was an unsettling situation for the passengers as they continued their journey with Ramjeet's lifeless body in their midst. Distressed and concerned passengers alerted railway authorities multiple times, first in Bhopal, but their pleas went unanswered. It wasn't until the train reached Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh that the Government Railway Police (GRP) took charge of the situation and the body, sending it for postmortem.

This ordeal highlights the need for more effective and compassionate response procedures in such situations to ensure that passengers do not have to experience such a distressing journey alongside a deceased co-traveler.

NIA conducts raids in 10 states to crack down on human trafficking; check details