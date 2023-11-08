Deepavali 2023: Private Bus Operators In Karnataka Increase Ticket Fares, Passengers Express Woes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Deepavali festivities approach, Karnataka residents planning to travel to various districts and cities are facing soaring ticket prices for private bus services. With the convergence of the second Saturday and the Diwali festival, creating an extended holiday period, people are starting their journeys from as early as Friday. Since this is the final festival of the year, a surge in the number of passengers is expected, but private bus owners are taking advantage of this by raising fares to nearly two and a half times their usual rates, leaving online ticket bookers in shock.

The Karnataka Transport Department has issued a stern warning in response to these exorbitant price hikes by private bus operators. Private buses are required to adhere to fixed fare regulations, and any violations will result in severe consequences, including permit cancellations.

In addition to private bus operators, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also increased bus fares slightly in line with the rules governing such fare adjustments during festivals. These rules permit a 5 to 10 per cent increase in fares during festive periods.

Here are the details of the fare increases for some popular routes:

- Shimoga: Regular fare ₹450 to ₹550, Deepavali fare ₹1,500 to ₹1,800

- Hubballi: Regular fare ₹700 to ₹900, Deepavali fare ₹1,700 to ₹2,200

- Mangaluru: Regular fare ₹850 to ₹900, Deepavali fare ₹1,500 to ₹2,300

- Udupi: Regular fare ₹750 to ₹950, Deepavali fare ₹1,300 to ₹2,000

- Belagavi: Regular fare ₹800 to ₹1,000, Deepavali fare ₹1,800 to ₹2,200

- Davanagere: Regular fare ₹500 to ₹700, Deepavali fare ₹1,000 to ₹1,700

To accommodate the expected increase in the number of passengers during the Diwali festival, KSRTC is deploying an additional 2,000 buses. Furthermore, they have the option to enlist buses from Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and deploy them as needed.