Disha Patani On Instagram: Actress Crosses 60 Million Followers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Disha Patani crosses 60 Million followers on Instagram; shares a note of thank you for her 'butterflies'

Taking to her social media, Disha shared a snap of a beautiful butterfly, and wrote,“Thank you❤️ I really appreciate you guys 🌸”



Disha Patani has an enormous and devoted following across the country. The fan's love for the superstar truly has no limits, and they also don't leave any chance to express it

This has helped her reach yet another milestone-60 million Instagram followers.

Expressing gratitude to her fans, whom she calls her 'butterflies'.

"Thank you my butterflies, for always showering so much love on me, and for always supporting me."

She added, "I am eternally grateful for everything you all have bestowed upon me, and I hope to continue working better and doing better for you all!"

Disha is preparing for the premiere of "Yodha," in which she co-stars with Sidharth Malhotra. She is also working on the much-anticipated Welcome: Back to the Jungles.