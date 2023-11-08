Dhanteras 2023: 5 Ways To Check If Your Gold Is Genuine

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In preparation for the auspicious Dhanteras festival, it is crucial to ensure the authenticity of your gold jewellery purchases. While buying Gold is considered highly auspicious during Dhanteras.

Diwali 2023: Here are some critical indicators for consumers to watch out for when confirming the authenticity of gold hallmarking.

A six-digit alphanumeric code is assigned to each piece of Gold sold. Before April 1, 2023, this code consisted of only four digits.



Hallmarked gold jewellery must have the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark, represented by a triangle. It is among the trustworthy markers of purity.

Purchasers must ask for a thorough bill breakdown and compare the hallmarking expenses with the prices established by the Assay and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs).



A method called gold hallmarking verifies the purity of Gold in jewellery. It protects the public against adulteration and acts as a guarantee of purity and fineness.

Verify the store address against the guidelines set by BIS. This step further fortifies the legitimacy of the purchase.