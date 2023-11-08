Dubai Municipality bags first place at GCC GOV HR Awards 2023 in recognition of Emiratization efforts

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, November 08, 2023,

Dubai Municipality won first place at the GCC GOV HR Awards 2023, under the category of the Best Emiratization Initiative in the GCC region. The award comes in recognition of the Municipality’s commitment to attracting Emirati cadres, developing their practical and specialized skills, and retaining talents, as part of the government’s directives within the framework of the Emiratization policy of Dubai.



Aisha Al Hammadi, Director of Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Securing the first place at the GCC GOV HR Award 2023 marks a pioneering recognition of Dubai Municipality’s unwavering efforts to realize the directives of the wise leadership on the Emiratization policy within the emirate and encourage skilled and experienced Emirati youth to join municipal cadres.”



“The Municipality seeks to offer a healthy and sustainable work environment for its workforce, where it gives field and specialized training programs in their respective area of work. Additionally, the Municipality allows them to develop their skills and equip themselves with the necessary knowledge to support the goals and vision of being a leading and futuristic municipality that attracts and retains the best talents through various initiatives aimed at promoting Emiratization in jobs with low localization rates. Among these initiatives are ‘Our Human Resources, Our Pride’ initiative, scholarships, and professional development initiative, in addition to launching the Dubai Municipality Professional Training Academy in specialized areas of municipal work.” Al Hammadi added.



Dubai Municipality has significantly raised the level of Emiratization across various occupational groups, particularly in the field and specialized functions like inspectors, observers, and engineering jobs. It has also increased the development of Emirati groups through specialized qualification and training. The training sessions are carried out by leveraging cognitive technologies such as virtual reality, and metaverse and providing an encouraging environment to support innovation and constant learning for Emirati people to prepare them for the future.



Furthermore, the Municipality has also made significant contributions towards the empowerment of Emirati women and advanced their role in municipal works. The commitment of the Municipality has allowed women to take up various leadership roles and work in specialized and field positions, qualify them in all specialized and professional fields, as well as introduced initiatives aimed at maintaining qualified Emirati competencies, enhancing their well-being in workplaces, and quality of life, and ensuring the balance between life and work.

Similarly, Dubai Municipality has also enhanced its efforts to support Emirati people of determination by providing them with all the resources to meet their needs, ensuring their participation in continuous learning and training programs, encouraging them to perform their tasks efficiently, and integrating them into the work environment and provide all their requirements. It also provides several honoring and catalyzing programs and national cadre happiness initiatives to enhance their role in entrepreneurship at the emirate level.





MENAFN08112023003685011158ID1107392147