Portuguese Prime Minister's Gets Residence Raided by Law Enforcement

(MENAFN) Portuguese law enforcement authorities have conducted a search at the residence of Prime Minister Antonio Costa and detained his chief of staff, Vitor Escaria, as part of a wide-ranging corruption probe. The investigation centers on allegations against Costa related to his management of a lithium mining project and accusations of manipulating contracts for a significant hydrogen terminal.



The Portuguese Attorney General's office made the announcement of the search on Tuesday morning, disclosing that offices of the environment and infrastructure ministries, as well as 17 residences and the premises of multiple private companies, were also subjected to searches. Reports from Portugal's Publico news outlet revealed that in addition to Costa's chief of staff, one of his consultants, two corporate executives, and the socialist mayor of Sines, Nuno Mascarenha, were among those arrested.



The attorney general's statement outlined that the investigation encompasses "crimes of malfeasance, active and passive corruption of political office holders, and influence peddling" pertaining to two lithium extraction projects and an EU-funded hydrogen production facility in Sines, estimated to cost EUR1.5 billion (USD1.6 billion) to construct.



While the precise details of the alleged scheme and Costa's involvement remain unclear, the Attorney General's office confirmed in January that they were examining the "so-called lithium and green hydrogen business." Earlier criticism of the lithium projects centered on potential environmental impact.



Though the nature of impropriety suspected in the lithium projects is yet to be specified, Portuguese media reports from late last year suggested that Costa and the Ministry of the Environment were under suspicion for allegedly favoring the EDP/Galp/REN consortium, a conglomerate of three Portuguese energy companies, for the construction of the Sines hydrogen plant.



