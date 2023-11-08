Digital Gaming Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The digital gaming market is surging, driven by the increasing demand from a diverse range of gamers, including social, casual, and core players. Factors such as the widespread adoption of portable gaming devices like smartphones and tablets, as well as the preference for paymium and freemium subscription models, are propelling the growth of the digital gaming market, particularly in emerging markets like Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). However, challenges such as piracy, games requiring substantial storage space, and traditional systems struggling to support AAA games may still pose hurdles to the market's expansion.

The digital gaming market is among the fastest-growing sectors worldwide, poised to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the period from 2015 to 2020. This growth is driven primarily by the increasing popularity of the freemium subscription model, expected to surge at a CAGR of 20.3% during the same period. The proliferation of smartphones and tablets for gaming purposes and a growing audience, especially among youngsters, are fueling this market demand.

One prominent trend in the market is the integration of virtual technologies into gaming. Vendors are now introducing mobile gaming applications embedded with virtual technologies to provide users with enhanced control and immersive experiences. Apple's recent product launch, centered around virtual technologies, garnered significant attention and interest among gadget enthusiasts. However, challenges related to internet bandwidth and evolving government policies in some regions may impact market growth.

The digital gaming market is analyzed across six regions: North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. The MEA region stands out as an emerging hub for digital gaming market growth, attracting substantial investments from key industry players. The MEA's digital gaming market is anticipated to witness a staggering CAGR of 25.4% from 2015 to 2020. Notably, vendors from the United States are targeting the APAC market due to lower competition and a burgeoning young population in countries such as Vietnam and India. Key players in the market include Microsoft, Nintendo, Samsung, Sony, and others.

This comprehensive study aims to provide in-depth insights into the global digital gaming market, offering a thorough understanding of the latest trends, current market conditions, government initiatives, and relevant technologies. It serves as a valuable resource for venture capitalists, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of companies in this market and make informed decisions.



Statistics from 2013 reveal a total global population of 6.40 billion, with 2.40 billion having internet access (online users), and 1.20 billion active gamers. These figures underscore the immense growth potential within the digital gaming market. Presently, gamers favor the freemium model, which grants them the freedom to play games for free, access the latest gaming versions, and enjoy gameplay across various devices, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, PCs, and game consoles.

Mobile gaming platforms like iOS and Android have gained widespread popularity, attracting gamers interested in puzzles, casual, action, and sports games. Titles such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Crossfire, and Candy Crush are among the most beloved digital games. Today, more than 32% of individuals aged 18 to 35 spend an average of 22 hours per week playing games. To engage and expand their gaming audience, platform providers offer enticing virtual gifts to gamers, motivating them to invite more players and progress through the game.

Companies are increasingly embracing the freemium model in response to growing demand from gaming enthusiasts. In the near future, the digital gaming landscape will witness innovations like virtual gaming and low-cost, high-resolution games with improved graphics, enhancing gamers' overall gaming experience.

The global digital gaming market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 17.2% from 2015 to 2020. The gaming platform segment is poised to experience a robust CAGR of 22.9%, closely followed by gaming devices at 21.2% during the forecast period.



