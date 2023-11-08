Enterprise Portals Market Analysis Report 2023 Growth, Trends, Outlook And Future Scope Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Enterprises are embracing various technology trends and re-defining the way resources work' collaborate and exchange information across in todays connected world. Enterprise Portals provides single interface to access all kinds of enterprise data to aggregate and personalize information through application-specific portals. Though not all enterprises have adopted EP due to resource constraints and security concerns' but soon all types of enterprise will have EP which drives usage of many helpful enterprise applications' role-based personalization' and moreover decentralizing government models.

Also' the ease usage of enterprise portals through mobile devices and home PCs at single information access is driving users to mandate EP across all verticals. The key players include IBM' Oracle' SAP' TechMaindra' Broadvision' Microsoft' and others. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of global EPS market' drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues' competitive landscape' company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Weatern Europe

Asia-Pacific

CIS + Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The enterprise portals market is evolving worldwide by providing information as per the users' requirements. Day by day' end user requirements are changing and they want to reach their audiences easily. Portals fulfil these requirements and allow the vendors to come up with new ideas' designs' services' solution and components to the market. Large vendors and small vendors are more aggressive to compete in portal market.

The organizations are choosing portal to expand their business worldwide. Most of the verticals are adopting the portal as these portals are cost effective and bring the revenue for the enterprises. The Enterprises are showing interest in adopting portal and are investing more on their portal design' user friendly format and implementation. In future' portal can be accessed anywhere' any time by using the smart devices. The Global Enterprise Portal market is expected to grow in forthcoming years mainly driven by North America and Western Europe.

The North America region is expected to drive the enterprise portal market than that of other regions and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3%' during the period 2015-2020. The Enterprise portal market is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.3% during the period from 2015 to 2020. The BFSI and Government verticals are expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% and 23.1% during the period from 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

RED HAT INC.

LIFERAY INC.

SITECORE

IFLEXION

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED (TCS)

INFOSYS LIMITED

HCL

ACCENTURE PLC

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP (IBM)

MICROSOFT

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP

BACKBASE INC.

ZENSAR TECHNOLOGY

FULCRUM LOGIC

JAHIA

