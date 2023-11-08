Data Center Infrastructure Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The Indian datacenter market is experiencing a wave of innovation, driven by advancements in power infrastructure, cooling solutions, and bandwidth pricing. As the concept of "Green IT" gains traction, both service providers and enterprises are focusing on building energy-efficient datacenters. This involves meticulous right-sizing, enhanced system architecture, and superior design. The integration of technologies like cloud computing and grid computing within datacenters is poised to unlock substantial growth potential in the Indian market.

Additionally, the significant reduction in bandwidth costs is paving the way for affordable datacenter hosting. Key stakeholders fueling this growth include datacenter hosting players, high-speed internet bandwidth service providers, hardware vendors, power and cooling solution providers, and system integrators.

Indian Market

The Indian datacenter infrastructure market is poised for future growth, primarily propelled by key verticals such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), manufacturing, public sector, and IT and telecom. The evolving Indian political landscape and increasing investments in the public sector are expected to be pivotal drivers for the Indian datacenter infrastructure market. The total Indian datacenter infrastructure market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.30% during the period from 2015 to 2020.

Segmental Growth:



The storage segment is expected to lead with a CAGR of 5.76%. Servers and network equipment segments are forecasted to grow at CAGRs of 5.17% and 2.99%, respectively, during the same period.

The improving economic climate in the country is encouraging many enterprises to plan expansion, creating ample opportunities for service providers. In terms of data center types, third-party data centers are anticipated to grow faster than captives, as enterprises exhibit a growing interest in third-party data centers that allow them to concentrate on their core business areas. However, the industry faces challenges concerning data security when outsourcing to third-party vendors.



TATA COMMUNICATIONS

HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, L.P

NETMAGIC SOLUTIONS

WIPRO LIMITED

CTRLS DATA CENTERS LIMITED TULIP TELECOM LTD

