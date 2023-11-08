IT Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In the last decade' Poland has become an important producer of ICT solutions' partly due to globalization of the ICT market and outsourcing of production to Asia' Mexico and Central Europe' as well as Eastern Europe. The inflow of foreign investments' European Union (EU) funds availability and new trends such as mobile applications and cloud computing are the major drivers of the ICT market. Administration' banking' financial services & insurance (BFSI) and telecommunications are major verticals which spend a lot on ICT solutions. The major companies in Poland' which provide IT services include HP Polska' ABC Data' and Flextronics International Poland.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the IT market scenario with Industry Verticals' 30 Outsourcing companies (along with their key decisions makers IT speeding' IT initiatives and IT Vendors)' Top-10 Key IT Service Providers' drivers' restraints as well as growth opportunities and best practices in the market. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues' competitive landscape' company profiles and industry trends.

In the early 1990s' after the end of decades of old communist rule and recession' the Poland economy started transforming and started to move towards privatization. Today' Poland's economy is one of the fastest growing economy in the CEE region. The country's economy boosted after it became the part of the European Union (EU) in 2004. The country is developing with the support from EU funds and government. Within a few years' after becoming the part of the EU' the country's living standard has increased and development too.

Today' the country visualizes itself to be fully digitalized by the end of this decade' i.e.' till 2020 as it has received the highest EU funding. The country has become the preferred choice for outsourcing business due to its closeness to the big five European countries and similar time zones. Extremely talented workforce' low costs' and sound political and economic conditions are supporting factors for this growth. The country has a huge potential in the biotechnology and R&D sectors. In the coming years' it is assumed that the country will be fully digitalized with its current e-governance initiatives and will be the most preferred destination for research' IT' tourism and medical services.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Poland

Key Players Covered in the Report

30 IT Outsourcing Companies

Bank Pekao SA

PKO Bank Polski' Poland

Citi Handlowy' Poland

Gemalto' Poland

Merck' Poland

Aviva' Poland

ING Bank ?l?ski' Poland

mBank' Poland

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland

Volvo Group' Poland

Volkswagen Group' Poland

General Motors' Poland

Samsung' Poland

Amica' Poland

T-Mobile

Ericsson' Poland

Orange' Polska

Netia' SA

Cyfrowy Polsat SA

Gardner Aerospace' Poland

MTU Aero Engines' Polska

ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries Sp. z o.o.

Biedronka' Poland

Tesco' Poland

Auchan

EADS PZL

GE' Poland

Nestle' Poland

Open Text Corporation' Poland

UPC Systems 'Poland

Key IT Service Providers

HP Polska

Comarch

NTT System' S.A.

PGS Software' Poland

ABC Data' S.A.

Asseco

Tech Data

Talex

Mobica

Flextronics International Poland

