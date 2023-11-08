Lidar Market 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging, is a groundbreaking technology that utilizes laser beams to measure distances and create detailed, high-resolution maps. The global LiDAR market is undergoing significant transformations driven by various factors, including range (short, medium, and long), applications (corridor mapping, engineering, environment, ADAS, and others), and regional dynamics (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

This market research report, authored by Report Ocean Research, provides a comprehensive overview of the global LiDAR market, offering insights into the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends shaping its trajectory. Notable market leaders identified in this report include Trimble, Velodyne LiDAR, Faro Technologies, Leica Technologies, Geokno, Sick AG, Geodigital, Innoviz Technologies, Quantum Spatial, and Reigl Laser Measurement Systems.

Report Ocean research predicts that the global LiDAR market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 15% during the forecast period. This surge can be attributed to the heightened interest among automakers in enhancing connectivity and achieving autonomous driving capabilities.

LiDAR systems are revolutionizing collision detection and emergency braking systems, garnering increased adoption among automotive industry players and suppliers. This technology is not only reshaping the automotive sector but also creating opportunities across various industries.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global LiDAR market and its key players. Leading companies in this market employ a range of strategies, including collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and more, to strengthen their market positions.

Key Vendors in the LiDAR Market:



Trimble

Velodyne LiDAR

Faro Technologies

Leica Geosystems Geokno

These companies are actively expanding their client base across regions, leveraging their competitive edge in the rapidly evolving landscape. For example, Trimble is dedicated to revolutionizing engineering systems through enhanced tools and analytical systems.

The report also evaluates other vendors based on portfolio, geographical presence, marketing and distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in Research and Development (R&D).

LiDAR Market Segmentation by Range:



Short

Medium Long

The short-range segment significantly contributes to market growth, while the long-range segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

LiDAR Market Segmentation by Application:



Corridor Mapping

Engineering

Environment

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Others

The ADAS segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, a trend expected to persist through the forecast period.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global LiDAR market, highlighting its multifaceted applications in industries such as agriculture, mining, and more. It explores diverse customer application areas, intelligent features, and automated controls, all contributing to the market's evolution.

LiDAR is poised to usher in the next generation of image detection systems, facilitating the development of intelligent and connected vehicles by automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The report equips stakeholders with valuable insights into the dynamic LiDAR market landscape, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning. It paints a comprehensive picture of the technology's impact across industries and regions, paving the way for innovative solutions and market growth.

