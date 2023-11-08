Blade Server Market Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Server installations have emerged as a panacea for enterprises grappling with inefficiency, high operating costs, data security concerns, and energy consumption challenges. Blade servers, in particular, have witnessed surging demand due to their ability to provide robust processing power within minimal rack space, simplifying cabling, and reducing power consumption. The Indian server market is poised for significant growth, primarily propelled by the BFSI, ITES, and IT sectors. Additionally, the burgeoning demand for big data and cloud computing is driving the adoption of blade servers as they efficiently address real-time data transaction requirements. Leading players in this industry, including Dell, IBM, Cisco, and HP, are instrumental in shaping the landscape.

This report offers unique insights and an in-depth analysis of the Indian Blade server market, exploring market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, along with analyses and forecasted revenues, competitive landscapes, company profiles, and industry structures.

Indian Market

The Indian blade server market holds immense potential for vendors, primarily due to the burgeoning demand driven by the adoption of x86 servers by SMEs and enterprises. X86 servers command a substantial share, accounting for approximately 85.6% of the overall Indian blade server market in 2015. This segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2015 to 2020. The demand for blade servers has remained consistently high, with this trend expected to persist in the forecast period. Enterprises are particularly inclined towards blade servers due to their ability to deliver superior processing power within a smaller rack space, leading to reduced power consumption and simplified cabling. Furthermore, technologies such as big data and cloud computing are propelling the blade server market in India.

Segmentation Insights:



Tier 4 data centers dominate the blade server market, followed by tier 3, tier 2, and tier 1 data centers.

Blade server penetration in tier 4 data centers is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.44% during 2015-2020.

The enterprise segment is estimated to contribute the majority share, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2015 to 2020. However, the growth rate of blade servers among SMEs is negligible compared to enterprises due to high investment requirements.



Dell

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

International Business Machine Corp (IBM)

Oracle Corporation Fujitsu Limited

