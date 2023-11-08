Cloud Gaming Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The Cloud Gaming Market is poised for substantial growth, driven primarily by new entrants in the market and enhanced network performances. Globally, the adoption of next-generation technologies is gaining momentum in the gaming industry. Notably, social media games and mobile games are making significant contributions to the overall market, thanks to their vast customer bases. Key players in the cloud gaming market include G-cluster Global Corp, Gaikai Inc, Amazon, among others.

This report offers unique insights and an in-depth analysis of the global cloud gaming market, exploring key drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, alongside analyses and forecasted revenues, competitive landscapes, company profiles, and industry trends.



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific

The report provides comprehensive coverage of the global cloud gaming market in terms of the gaming audience, gaming devices, and gaming technologies. In 2013, the global population stood at 6.4 billion, with 2.4 billion having internet access (online users) and 1.2 billion actively engaged in gaming. These statistics underscore the immense growth potential in the online gaming space. Users are increasingly gravitating towards cloud gaming for its convenience--it allows instant gameplay without downloads, automatic updates, and seamless access across various devices, including smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, PCs, and game consoles. Future innovations, such as virtual gaming, are expected to further transform this space.

Key Drivers of Cloud Gaming Adoption:



Cost-effectiveness

24/7 availability

Enhanced graphics

Reduced video streaming time Secure and improved gaming experience

Growth Outlook

The global cloud gaming market is set to flourish, primarily fueled by the expanding gaming audience and the proliferation of gaming devices. The core gamers' segment is expected to be the driving force behind cloud gaming, outpacing the growth of gaming devices, particularly smartphones.

Key Growth Figures:



Global Cloud Gaming market CAGR (2015-2020): 33.7%

Core gamers' market CAGR (2015-2020): 33.5% Smartphones market CAGR (2015-2020): 29.8%



Sony Corporation

Microsoft

Nintendo Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics

LG

Ubitus

Gaikai

G-Cluster

Playcast Media

Google Inc.

Amazon

International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Happy Cloud

OnLive TransGaming

