Single Cell Multiomics Market Size, Share, Development, Growth And Demand Forecast 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The Global Single Cell Multiomics Market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2021-2030 by registering a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 20%.

Single-cell multiomics technology is a method of examining various types of molecules from individual cells to have biological insights in an efficient way.

The advancements in Single-cell isolation and bar-coding technologies are taking place at a rapid pace, which is opening the doors for various opportunities in the analysis of DNA, mRNA, and proteins at a single-cell resolution. The bulk multiomics examination is essential for gaining comprehensive insight into cellular events. Multidimensional genomic or Proteogenomic analyses are the two major forms of Bulk Multiomics. Cell type-specific gene regulation has enabled the development of single-cell multiomics analysis. The fundamental features of the single-cell multi-omics analysis involve the differentiation of molecules on the basis of integrative analysis of molecules, single-cell isolation technologies, bar-coding, and sequencing to calculate multiple types of molecules from individual cells. Single-cell sequencing is widely adopted as a powerful tool to classify disease-specific biomarkers to monitor the existence and progress of a disease the body response to the diagnosis. As the SCS technology provides comprehensive details about genetic mutations, companies are focusing on making advancements in the technology. The high-growth potential of the market will drive the development of advanced SCS instruments during the analysis period.

The surge of the single-cell multi-omics market is driven by the growing rate of chronic and infectious diseases and the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The single-cell multi-omics technology will enhance the thorough understanding of biological cellular heterogeneity. Thus, it is expected to expand the adoption of the Single-cell multiomics technology.

However, high expenses in single-cell analysis, unavailability of skilled professionals, insufficient online data storage, and analysis platforms are anticipated to halt the growth of the market.

Apart from that, surging funds in the research activities are expected to provide promising growth opportunities to the key companies contributing to the market.

Regional analysis

North America contributed to the global single cell multiomics market growth by holding the major share in the global market in the region is anticipated to experience the same growth because of the developed healthcare infrastructure, growing research activities, and development of advanced technologies in the region.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 spread has created disruptions in various business sectors. However, several healthcare sectors including, single-cell multiomics, experienced exceptional growth during the pandemic. The growth of the market is driven by factors including growing chronic diseases like cancer and the rising infectious diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic led to raising the need for research of single-cell multiomics.

The analysis of single-cell multiomics of the human immune response provided comprehensive insights into COVID-19 pathogenesis.

Key Market Segments

By product type



Single Cell Genomics

Single Cell Proteomics

Single Cell Transcriptomics Single Cell Metabolomics

By Application



Oncology

Cell Biology

Neurology

Immunology Others

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

Key Market Player



10x Genomics, Inc, (United States)

1CellBio, (U.S.)

MissionBio,(United States)

NanoString Technologies, Inc., (United States)

Fluidigm Corporation,(United States)

Fluxion Biosciences (United States)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, (U.S.)

Celsee, Inc. (U.S.)

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., (China) GE LifeSciences,(U.S.)

