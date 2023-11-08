Advanced Analytics Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends, And Future Opportunities To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The advanced analytics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Advanced analytics is the method of examining data with the use of various tools and techniques. This autonomous or semi-autonomous examination of data replaces traditional business intelligence (BI) technology and helps identify thorough insights and make forecasts. The methodology uses machine learning, data mining, network, and cluster analysis, forecasting, visualization, semantic analysis, pattern matching, sentiment analysis, simulation, neural networks, event processing, etc., to analyze the data precisely.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC667

The advanced analytics market is invariably extending with new additions and upgrades in the industry due to its beneficial techniques. The remarkably growing industrial data is one of the main reasons for the anticipated growth of the advanced analytics market.

Moreover, advancements in machine learning, data mining, semantic analysis, neural networks technology are accelerating the growth of the advanced analytics market.

The rise in data generation by renowned sectors like BFSI, IT, energy & utilities, etc., enhances the necessity of data processing and rapid decision making among businesses to outgrow competitors. This factor is increasing the demand for advanced analytics in the business sector.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the Advanced Analytics market and is expected to hold the highest share during the forecast period.

The rising need for data management is the key reason for the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the presence of advanced analytics solution providers like SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation in the region would accelerate the market growth during the analysis period.

The requirement for growing portfolios is expected to surge the market growth in the region. SAS is one of the leading Advanced Analytics providers which offers advanced analytics platforms to businesses. Volvo Trucks in North America extended its portfolio with the help advanced analytics platform offered by SAS Institute Inc.

The growing demand from businesses to obtain thorough insights into the available data and to recognize the key trends would contribute to the growth of the Advanced analytics market during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region has contributed to the extensive growth of advanced analytics.

Apart from that, the growing adoption of social media and its extending use in the region is playing a key role in the growth of advanced analytics during the analysis period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Covid-19 pandemic surged the growth of the advanced analytics market as various businesses strived to maintain profit. Advanced analytics helped businesses to adopt justified modifications. Other factors driving the positive influence of Covid-19 impact were the rising demand for digitalization, growing investments, and increasing demand for remote services.

Key Market Segments

On the basis Of Banking and Financial Services :



Regulatory Reforms

Customer Profitability

Operational Efficiency

Risk Management

Credit Risk Analysis

Fraud Detection and management

Budgeting and Planning Process Optimization

On the basis Of Applications Telecom and IT Services:



Targeting offer and campaign management

Cell Site Optimization

Revenue Assurance

Customer Profitability Analysis

Network Dynamics

Congestion Control and Social Network Analysis

On the basis of Healthcare:

Predictive Modeling

Financial Performance and Monitoring Fraud Detection and Management

On the basis of Government and Defense :



Fraud detection and management

Defense Health Scenario Planning

On the basis of Transportation and Logistics:



Inventory Optimization

Supply Chain Planning

Sales and Operational Planning Quality Lifecycle Management

On the basis of Consumer Goods and Retail:



Price Optimization

Customer Insight

Planning and Organization

Merchandize Planning Size Optimization

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil Argentina

Key Companies



Altair Engineering, Inc., (U.S.)

Fair Isaac Corporation (U.S.)

International Business Machines Corp. (U.S.)

KNIME (U.S.A)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

RapidMiner, Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

Trianz (U.S.) Other prominent players

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Advanced Analytics Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Advanced Analytics market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Advanced Analytics Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Advanced Analytics market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Advanced Analytics market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2032. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Advanced Analytics market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Advanced Analytics market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Advanced Analytics business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443134145/2796/2023-11-08T02:38:03