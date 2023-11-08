Smart Motors Market Scenario, Gross Margin, Regional Demand And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global smart motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Rising concern for saving energy costs by improving energy efficiency has resulted in a surge in the adoption of smart motors in various high energy-intensive industries such as automotive, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, mining, among others.

The variable speed drive (VSDs) in smart motor controls the frequency of electric power supplied to the smart motors, and thus, it adjusts the rotation speed to the required output, which, in turn, can save around 25-30% of energy, thus boosting the industry growth in the coming years.

Growing stringent regulations pertaining to carbon emissions by regulatory agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Union is projected to fuel the market demand for smart motors significantly during the review period.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the smart motors market. Smart motors find widespread applications in automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, mining, and oil & gas, among others. The weakening market demand for smart motors from end-use industries has resulted in a decline in the use of smart motors in pumps, mills, and compressors.

Growth Drivers

The rising cost of fossil fuels, mainly owing to intense competition, has necessitated the use of energy-efficient solutions. This has resulted in an augmented use of smart motors in the industrial sector in applications such as mixers, extruders, simple pumps, fans, compressors, vibrator motors, simple wire, and drawing machines to integrate smart motor controllers in an automation process helps to conserve energy. Additionally, intelligent motors control (IMC) monitors the load condition of the motors and adjusts the voltage input accordingly, thereby offering energy efficiency of up to 3-5%.

Furthermore, soaring carbon emissions and the growing need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels have led to a rising focus on implementing emission control standards and framing policies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe which in turn propels the intelligent motors market development. Also, growing emphasis on the adoption of smart, flexible, and integrated solutions by the automobile players, particularly by electric vehicle manufacturers, is likely to drive the market demand for smart motors control systems in automobiles.

Report Segmentation

By Component

Variable Speed Drive

Intelligent Motor Control Center

Motor

By Product

24V

18V

36V

48V and above

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

Major players operating in the global market are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Moog Animatics, Siemens AG, Robotshop, Inc., General Electric Co., Roboteq, Inc., ABB Ltd., FUJI Electric Co. Ltd., Technosoft, and Schneider Electric SE.

