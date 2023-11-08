Asean Us Corporate Wellness Market Mastery Unveiled: Navigational Insights For Growth

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Asean Us Corporate Wellness Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Asean Us Corporate Wellness Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

ASEAN & US Corporate Wellness Marketis anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 30.82 Bn in 2030 from US$ 18.29 Bn in 2021. The market is expected to register healthy growth at a CAGR of 5.88 % during the forecast period 2022-2030.

According to a study by the National Business Group on Health, nearly 60% of large employers plan to increase their investment in employee wellness programs in the next year. This is up from 44% in 2020 and 32% in 2016. There are a number of factors driving this trend. First, there is a growing body of evidence that shows that workplace wellness programs can improve employee health and well-being and reduce healthcare costs.

ADURO, INC

Beacon Health Options

Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Provant Health Solutions

SOL Wellness

Truworth Wellness

Virgin Pulse

Vitality Group

Well Nation and Fitbit, Inc.

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Wellsource, Inc Other Prominent Players

By Service



Integrated Health Check/ Assessments

Emergency Care

Biometric Screenings

Health Coaching

Tobacco cessation

Weight management

Stress Management Others

By Availability



On Site Off Site

By Enterprise Size



Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Provider



Corporate Wellness Consultant

Corporate Wellness Coach

Psychological Therapist Others

By Region



ASEAN



Cambodia



Indonesia



Malaysia



The Philippines



Singapore



Thailand

Rest of ASEAN The US

