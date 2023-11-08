Industrial Water Purification System Market Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global industrial water purification system market focuses on systems used for treating water to make it compatible for specific industrial processes. These processes encompass boiler water purification, cooling water purification, and raw water purification, excluding wastewater treatment systems.

Advancements in water purification methods are driving the industrial water purification system market, particularly membrane-based purification methods. Ongoing research and development efforts worldwide are dedicated to creating efficient membranes, including carbon nanotube-based and biomimetic membranes. The discovery of new contaminants and evolving pollution control standards set by regulatory bodies also contribute to market growth.

Industries require water purification for various purposes, each tailored to their specific requirements. The global industrial water purification system market segments treatments into raw water purification systems, boiler feed water purification systems, and cooling tower water purification systems. Raw water serves as an untreated natural water source, primarily used for cooling and rinsing in industries, with potential for human consumption after purification. Boiler feed water purification systems protect boiler piping and components by eliminating materials such as iron, silica, calcium, copper, magnesium, and aluminum, along with removing water hardness and dissolved gases. Cooling tower water purification systems focus on eliminating chlorides, water hardness, and other biological materials for cooling tower components.

The industrial water purification system market classifies purification technologies into chemical-based and membrane-based systems. Chemical-based purification encompasses diverse methods, including carbon filtering, chlorine filtering, peroxide filtering, demineralizers, desalination, iron removal, and other chemical-based processes. Membrane-based purification includes filtration, reverse osmosis, and other membrane-based techniques. Ultrafiltration, a significant type of filtration, involves separating suspended solids and viruses from feed water using membranes with pores ranging from 1-100 nm. It is primarily used in industries to demineralize and deionize water through semi-permeable reverse osmosis membranes. Reverse osmosis removes contaminants like dissolved salts, colloids, organic particles, and bacteria from feed water.

The global industrial water purification system market serves diverse end-user segments, including the energy and mining industry, oil and gas industry, chemical industry, industrial manufacturing, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, pulp and paper industry, textile industry, and others. The energy and mining industry contributes significantly to the market, driven by water purification demand from coal and nuclear power plants. Coal-fired power plants employ industrial water purification systems to enhance production capacity and meet government regulatory requirements. In nuclear power plants, these systems facilitate wastewater recycling and cooling tower water treatment.

The global industrial water purification system market spans regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Middle East emerges as a major revenue generator, with the UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia playing pivotal roles. APAC represents a rapidly growing market, with notable growth in South Korea, Japan, and China. Japan, in particular, stands out for its efficient water resource management, maintaining high water recovery rates and minimal leakage rates. The country heavily employs membrane-based water purification technology.

Leading players in the global industrial water purification system market include Filtra Systems, Lenntech, Nitto Group, Dow Chemical Company, Toray Advanced Materials, Purotech, Water Professionals, Aquatech International, Calgon Carbon, and Evoqua Water Technologies. Additional prominent vendors consist of Suez, Ecolab, GE, AquafreshRO, Abhiro, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, 3M, and Culligan.

According to Report Ocean Research, the global industrial water purification system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This report aims to define, analyze, and forecast the market based on segments, including end-users, technology, treatment, and region. Additionally, the report provides valuable insights for venture capitalists, enabling them to make informed decisions. It is designed to furnish company executives with competitor information, data analysis, and market insights to facilitate the development and implementation of effective marketing plans.

The report includes profiles of vendors, offering insights into their financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and perspectives. In cases of privately held companies, financial information and segment revenue may be limited.



