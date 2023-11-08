Dairy Testing Market Report 2023 Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Dairy Testing Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Dairy Testing Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Dairy Testing Market is valued at approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

More than six billion people worldwide consume milk and dairy products, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (US). End users must have access to safe, high-quality milk and dairy products that are free of pathogens, dioxins, heavy metals, and adulterants that could be harmful. Dairy testing helps producers stay compliant with rules governing labelling, allowed pollutants limits,eliminating dishonest business practises, and reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses, toxicity, or poisoning. Eating food contaminated with pesticides, toxins, bacteria, and heavy metals is the main cause of foodborne diseases. According to a 2019 WHO estimate, approximately 23 million people in Europe become ill after eating contaminated food, with 4,700 deaths occurring each year. Dairy is a major source of foodborne illness all over the world, with raw and unpasteurized milk, cheese, and ice cream being the main sources of contamination. Pathogenic contamination can occur if raw milk is handled improperly before or after pasteurisation.

New product developments and strategic collaborations among top companies seeking to expand are two factors expected to drive global market growth in the future. Bureau Veritas acquired AET in September 2021, which specialises in laboratory testing, product development, and sustainability testing. The company is also well-known for its research and development services. The acquisition aimed to expand BV's global network and client portfolio. Aet's revenue in 2020 is expected to be EUR 20 million. In December 2020, SGS completed the acquisition of Synlab, which was completed in January 2021. Synlab is a leading European environmental, food testing, and tribology service provider, with a 2019 revenue of Euro 202 million. Several factors, including a lack of institutional coordination, equipment, technical skills, and expertise for implementing legislation at the grassroots levels, as well as a lack of updated standards in some countries, are impeding the growth of the food sample testing market.

The key regions considered for the global Dairy Testing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the abundance of processing businesses in the region and the tight laws governing the production of nutritious and safe food, North America is thought to have the world's largest dairy testing market. Due to the need for dairy products among the population of the region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase strongly during the projected period.

Major market players included in this report are:



SGS

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins

Intertek

TUV SUD

TUV NORD GROUP

ALS Limited

Merieux NutriSciences

Neogen Corporation Romer Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Safety Testing

Quality Testing

By Technology:

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

By Product:

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese, Butter & Spreads

Infant Food

Ice Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

