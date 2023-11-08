Packaging Foam Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The Packaging Foam Market is a critical component of various industries, with polymers being extensively used in applications like fast food packaging, refrigerator cushioning, and laptop protection. This market is characterized by the extrusion or expansion of polymers to create foamed structures. Polyurethane and polystyrene are among the primary materials used in packaging foams, with polyurethane dominating the market.

The Packaging Foam Market is driven by its widespread use in diverse applications. It is commonly found in fast-food chains, refrigerator and washing machine packaging, and as protective support in laptop packaging. Additionally, the market is fueled by the growth of developing countries, particularly in the automotive, food and beverage, and electrical and electronics industries.

Regulatory challenges pose a significant restraint, especially for polystyrene foam. Initiatives like the circular economy package by the European Union and restaurant food packaging bans in some U.S. states have led to resistance and are expected to slow the growth of polystyrene packaging foam.

The automotive industry, along with the food and beverage and electrical and electronics sectors, is expected to remain the key end-user segments for packaging foam. These segments are anticipated to contribute approximately two-thirds of the global market.

According to Report Ocean Research, the packaging foam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025), reaching a value of $22.43 billion by 2025. Flexible packaging foam is likely to remain the preferred type, while polyurethane will continue to lead the material segment.

The supplier side of the packaging foam market is expected to remain competitive, with fragmented competitive coverage and companies competing for limited market opportunities. Prominent players in the market include Atlas Roofing Corporation, Armacell, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Dart Containers Corporation, FoamPartner Group, JSP, Kaneka Corporation, Sealed Air, Wisconsin Foam Products, and Zotefoams.



Type



Flexible

Rigid

Materials



Polystyrene



Polyurethane





Polyether Polyurethane



Polyester Polyurethane



Polyolefins





Expanded Polyolefins



Cross-linked Polyolefins

Others (such as polyvinyl chloride)

End-users



Food & Beverages



Automotive



Electrical & Electronics



Consumer Durables



Logistics



Medical & Personal Care

Others

Geographies



Asia Pacific



North America



Europe



Latin America Middle East & Africa

The Packaging Foam Market's outlook encompasses market trends and drivers, restraints, and opportunities, providing a comprehensive view of the industry. This information is essential for businesses to make informed decisions and develop strategic plans for future growth.

