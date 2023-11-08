Charcoal Market Research Growth, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global charcoal market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Incomplete combustion of wood, animal products, or plant components results in charcoal, a lightweight black carbon residue. In the activation process, the charcoal is heated and then exposed to steam or chemically treated to remove substances adherent to it and break it down into finer particles. The primary use of the product is for outdoor cooking. It is also widely used in manufacturing applications.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC658

Factors Affecting



As a result of growing demand in recreational cooking and metal production, construction and healthcare, industrial filter, and pharmaceutical applications, the global charcoal market will grow significantly over the projected period.

The use of charcoal as a fuel substitute for coal in the recreation market is becoming increasingly popular. The popularity of barbeque cooking in restaurants will also help to drive the demand for charcoal.

The combustion of charcoal in metal production can reach 370C with relatively low emissions of carbon dioxide. Due to its high heating capacity, charcoal works as a metallurgical fuel in steel and iron. Due to the growing building and construction industries in emerging economies such as China and India, steel and iron demand will continue to grow, boosting the charcoal market.

There has been an increase in deforestation due to the rising demand for charcoal. The growth of the charcoal market is likely to be slowed down by growing government regulations regarding deforestation and consumer awareness about eco-friendly environments. With consumers becoming more aware of water waste, growing demand for potable water, and affordable charcoal, market players will likely benefit from profitable opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

A negative impact of Covid-19 exists on the charcoal market. Globally, governments took several necessary measures to combat the spread of disease, resulting in factory shutdowns and border closures, shutting down the supply chain. Charcoal is used extensively in industrial processes and the hospitality industry for food preparation. The COVID-19 has a negative effect on all of these industries, thus affecting the demand for charcoal. After the impact of COVID-19 on many dimensions, charcoal companies are also focusing on sustainability and long-term growth. After COVID-19, coal and chemical industries take on a vital role in the economic regrowth of nations, so companies involved in this industry should see plenty of opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Overview

The Middle East & Africa, and South America dominate the market in terms of revenue share. These regions are experiencing a rise in charcoal consumption due to environmental concerns, an aging population, and urbanization.

Leading Players

The leading prominent players profiled in the global charcoal market are:



Kingsford Products Company LLC (United States)

Duraflame Inc. (United States)

Royal Oak Enterprises LLC (United States)

E&C Charcoal (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Namchar (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Timber Charcoal Company LLC (United States)

BOM DE BRASA (South America)

Fogo Charcoal Company (South America)

Gryfskand Sp. z o.o (Europe)

Aperam BioEnergia Ltda (South America) Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global charcoal market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type



Lump Charcoal

Charcoal Briquettes

Japanese Charcoal Sugar Charcoal.

Segmentation based on Application



Metallurgical Fuel

Barbecue

Industrial Filtration

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Charcoal Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Charcoal market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Charcoal Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Charcoal market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Charcoal market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2032. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Charcoal market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Charcoal market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Charcoal business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443134295/2796/2023-11-08T02:45:38