Concentrating Solar Power Market Analysis Including Growth, Trends And Forecasts 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global concentrating solar power market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The method of concentrating solar energy involves using mirrors to focus the sun's rays to a temperature between 400C and 1,000C in order to generate electricity. There are also various uses for this energy, including heating water or oil, which produces steam or hot air. A combustion engine produces steam that drives turbines that turn a generator to produce electricity. Mirrors come in different shapes and have different types of sunlight tracking to provide useful energy, which relies on heat engines to generate electricity that can go into the grid. Thus, concentrated solar power energy uses no coal or fossil fuels and is most suitable for regions with strong solar radiation.

Factors Impacting the Market



Growing government subsidies for renewable technologies, together with a rise in energy demand & the ability to produce power without emitting CO2, are driving the market growth.

In light of the rise in environmental issues resulting from carbon emissions, there is an increased emphasis on reducing air pollution and raising awareness of global warming. It will also propel market growth.

During the forecast period, the high cost of concentrated solar power energy production impedes the market growth. Renewable energy investments from various industries and the increased use of heat storage systems are significant opportunities for the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected power sectors around the world. In the current scenario, construction activity has suffered in many countries due to supply chain disruptions mainly caused by China, lockdown measures across all major economies, social-distancing guidelines for workers, and the subsequent issues with financing. Globally, the number of new renewable power installations is likely to fall in the future due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, affecting the market for concentrating solar power.

Regional Overview

A growing number of concentrating solar power plants is likely to drive demand for concentrating solar power plants in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. During the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, China will grow at the highest CAGR. It is due in large part to increased investments in concentrating solar power to stabilize the power grid. In addition, the region emphasizes the continuing requirement for renewable energy to maintain economic growth.

Leading Companies in the Market

The leading prominent players in the global concentrating solar power market are:



Abengoa, S.A. (Spain)

Torresol Energy (Spain)

Acciona, S.A. (Spain)

ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia)

Atlantica Yield Plc. (U.K.)

Brightsource Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

Frenell GmbH (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Enel Green Power S.p.A. (Europe)

Suntrace GmbH (Germany)

SolarReserve, LLC. (U.S.) Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global concentrating solar power market segmentation focuses on Technology, Operation Type, Capacity, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology



Solar Power Tower

Linear Concentrating Systems

Stirling Dish technology

Parabolic Trough

Fresnel Reflectors Dish Stirling

Segmentation based on End-User



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

