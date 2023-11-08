Asean Nutritional Supplements Market Crafting Success: Navigational Insights For Mastery

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Asean Nutritional Supplements Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Asean Nutritional Supplements Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

ASEAN Nutritional Supplements Market generated revenue of US$ 7,366.8 million in 2022 and it is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 14,847.3 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.4% During the Forecast Period 2023-2031.

The ASEAN nutritional supplements market is segmented by age group into adults and infants. The adult segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by an increase in the proportion of employed adults, both men and women, as well as the growing popularity of nutritional supplements in developed countries. This trend is further amplified by the desire to maintain a healthy weight and stay physically active, as well as the rising prevalence of obesity.

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland

Amway

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Nu Skin Enterprises

Pfizer

Herbalife

Otsuka Holdings

Suntory Holdings

Kalbe Farma Tbk Other Prominent Players

By Product Type



Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Functional Nutrition

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Supplements Others

By Ingredient



Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids Others

By Form



Capsule

Powder

Tablet

Liquid Others

By Age Group



Infants Adults

By End-Use



Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer Others

By Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Channels Others

By Country



Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Singapore

Philippines

Malaysia

Taiwan Rest of ASEAN

