Australia Hip Knee Implants Market Navigational Insights: The Key To Mastering Growth

Research Methodology

Australia Hip and knee Implants Market was valued at US$ 552.0 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,315.05 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.46% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The Australia hip and knee implants market is experiencing a significant surge in demand due to the rising aging population in the country. As the population ages, the prevalence of joint degeneration increases, leading to an increased need for hip and knee implants. The demand for knee replacement surgeries will also rise as the patient population expands.

What are the dynamics shaping the market growth?

Navigating the Competitive Landscape with Fierce Ingenuity

Arthrex, Inc

B. Braun Melsungen

ConforMIS

Corentec Co., Ltd.

Corin Group

DJO Global LLC

Elite Surgical

Exactech, Inc

GROUP FH ORTHO communication

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

KYOCERA Medical Technologies, Inc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Other Prominent Players

Geographical Presence: An Overview of the Dominated Region

By Procedure Type



Primary Implant

Partial/Unicompartmental implant Revision implant

By Material



Metal

Ceramic Polyethylene

By End User



Hospitals

Specialized Orthopedic Clinics Others

By Sales Channel



Direct Channel

Distribution Channel Others

