Flavored Syrup Market 2023 Report On Trends Insights And Forecast Research 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global flavor syrup market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Simple syrup (heated sugar fully dissolved in water) is the most common basis for syrups flavored with natural or artificial flavors. In addition to carbonated water, flavored syrups add taste to coffee, pancakes, waffles, tea, cake, ice cream, or other foods. It is available in hundreds of flavors, including cherry peach, vanilla, hazelnut, coconut, almond, gingerbread, chocolate, peppermint, root beer, and even toasted marshmallow. Food, beverages, baking, and confectionery industries use these syrups.

Factors Impacting the Market

Increasing consumer preference for processed and convenience foods has led to an increase in demand for flavored syrups.

The rise in income levels of consumers and the surge in the food and beverage industry are factors driving the growth of the flavored syrup market.

Since consumers have less time in the morning, these syrups serve to flavor easy-to-make and ready-to-eat breakfast products. In addition to their use as breakfast toppings, these syrups also drive the demand for flavored syrups.

Increasing consumption of artificial sweeteners with high sugar content is causing health problems in the flavored syrup market, including cardiac disorders, high blood sugar, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, obesity is on the rise as a result of excessive sugar consumption. In the baking and confectionery industries, syrups form a part of product preparation, which leads to children and the young population consuming these items, which is detrimental to their health and wellbeing. The factors listed above prevent the market for flavored syrups from growing.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

It has been a pandemic with extraordinary unanticipated impacts on communities and the global economy. As a consequence of the outbreak of COVID-19, almost every industry has been affected. The flavoring syrup industry is no exception. Since the pandemic, sales of flavored syrup have decreased dramatically. The lockdown severely diminished people's income, so they only bought basic necessities. Globally, this trend will likely continue until the pandemic ends.

In the forecast period, a healthy growth rate anticipates due to the recovery in the economies of most developing nations, pushing the flavored Syrups market towards its post-COVID levels.

Regional Overview

North America accounted for the largest share due to consumers' high demands for convenience and ready-to-eat foods. The food and beverage sector in the Asia Pacific will also see the highest growth rates due to the desire for new and advanced products. A rise in new products developed and launched in the food and beverage industry has also accelerated the pace of progress. In addition, better regulations in emerging economies such as China and India will also fuel the growth of the global flavored syrups market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global flavored syrup market are:



Sensient Technologies Corporation (United States)

Kerry Group PLC (Europe)

Sensory Effects, Inc (United States)

Concord Foods, LLC (United States)

The Hershey Company (United States)

Monin (France)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

Starbucks Corporation (United States)

The J.M. Smucker Company (United States)

Mane SA (France)

Stirling Flavors, LLC (United States)

Malabar Food Products (United States)

W.T. Lynch Foods Limited (Canada)

Midwest Syrup Company (United States)

RIO Syrup Company, Inc. (United States) Other Key Manufacturers

Scope of the Report

The global flavored syrup market segmentation focuses on Flavor, Taste Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Flavor



Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Coffee Herbs & Seasoning

Segmentation based on Taste Type



Sweet

Salty

Savory

Sour Mint

Segmentation based on Application



Beverage

Dairy & Frozen Dessert

Confectionery Bakery

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

