(MENAFN) The United States Navy has confirmed the arrival of one of its nuclear-powered Ohio-class submarines in the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, which encompasses the Middle East. The specific submarine in question is the USS Florida, known for its capacity to carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles or as many as 66 Navy SEAL special ops forces for covert operations.



This deployment marks a notable display of military strength aimed at Iran, according to unnamed United States defense officials cited by Bloomberg. Four Ohio-class submarines have been converted to carry cruise missiles rather than intercontinental ballistic missiles, with two stationed on each coast of the United States. It is unusual for the Pentagon to publicly announce the deployments of nuclear-powered submarines unless they are making a port call.



The USS Florida's arrival in the region coincides with the presence of two United States carrier strike groups currently on a mission in the eastern Mediterranean. The deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford and Dwight D. Eisenhower has been framed by Washington as a deterrent measure amidst the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza.



Following a deadly Hamas attack last month that resulted in over 1,000 casualties and hundreds taken hostage, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated a siege on the Palestinian enclave. West Jerusalem has declared the elimination of the responsible organization as an objective of existential importance.



MENAFN08112023000045015687ID1107391871