Russian government adds judge of ICC to wanted list

(MENAFN) The Russian government has added a judge from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to its wanted list, following the initiation of criminal investigations into several other officials associated with the ICC.



Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez, a judge of the International Criminal Court, was added to the wanted list by the Russian Interior Ministry on Wednesday "in accordance with an article of the Russian Criminal Code." Regarding the case against Godinez, a citizen of Costa Rica, the ministry has not provided any additional information.



Due to allegations that she oversaw the "unlawful deportations" of Ukrainian children to Russia, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova in March. According to the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty, the warrant charges both of having individual and command responsibility for the alleged offense.



In response, the Kremlin launched criminal investigations into one ICC prosecutor and many judges, including Godinez, citing a lack of criminal culpability and the court's lack of jurisdiction. The Kremlin dismissed the ICC's warrant as unlawful. Piotr Hofmanski, the president of the ICC, was also listed as wanted in September.

