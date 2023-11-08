10 Best Walks in the UAE to Increase Your Step Count, Recommended by Chief Podiatrist, Dr. Michelle Champlin

(MENAFN- IPN) . Michelle Champlin, Chief Podiatrist of the Dubai Podiatry Centre, emphasises the multifaceted benefits of walking. "Walking is a simple yet powerful activity. As we walk, the heart and lungs work together to circulate oxygenated blood throughout the body, nourishing every organ. The more we walk, the more efficient this circulation becomes." She further elaborates, "With the onset of the cooler months in the UAE, now is the perfect time to reconnect with the outdoors, whilst working towards better health and effortlessly increasing our daily step count."



Abu Dhabi 360 embodies this health-focused ethos, believing that each step we take not only brings us closer to better health but also resonates with the idea that small, daily choices contribute to a more enriched and healthier life.



Taking this philosophy forward, Dr. Champlin recommends, "Although carving out time for walks can be tricky, it's the tiny, consistent steps in our routine that bring about substantial health advantages The UAE is abundant with natural beauty and green spaces. Instead of a sit-down coffee chat, why not 'walk and talk'? You'll not only reach your daily step target but also immerse yourself in the true essence of wellness that Abu Dhabi 360 promotes."



For those eager to hike with friends or enjoy an active family outing, Abu Dhabi 360 has collaborated with Dr. Michelle Champlin to highlight six scenic walks. These routes offer not only breathtaking views and a break from urban life but also promote physical wellbeing.



• Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi: This 8km beachfront path offers views of the Gulf and the Abu Dhabi skyline, translating to about 10,000 steps. Starting from the east side and circling to the marina provides an extended walk with superb vistas. For the adventurous, bike and e-scooter rentals await.



• Jubail Mangrove Walk, Abu Dhabi: A top attraction, this location boasts three paths, ranging from 1km to 2km, roughly 1,500 to 2,500 steps, winding through mangroves and natural landscapes. A floating platform allows visitors to observe marine life.



• Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi: An ideal spot for sports enthusiasts, this island also offers beautiful walking paths. Highlights include the marina walkway and the Hudayriyat Heritage Trail, adorned with educational pit-stops and modern sculptures.



• Dubai Water Canal, Dubai: The 6.4km waterfront track that approximates 8,000 steps, provides captivating views of the Downtown Dubai skyline. The canal's five pedestrian bridges, with their unique design, are an attraction in themselves. Evening walks here are particularly enchanting with the city lights illuminating the path.



• Al Qudra and Love Lakes, Dubai: Located a short drive from Dubai, Al Qudra offers a desert oasis experience. The nearby Love Lakes are family-friendly, and visitors might even spot foxes, birds, or oryx. For those inclined to cycle, the Al Qudra Cycling Track is worth considering.



• Wadi Shawka, Ras Al Khaimah: Situated in the Hajar mountains, this is a beginner-friendly hiking spot. Offering a range of routes, visitors can opt for a brief walk or extend it to include the Shawka pools. The well-marked trails, suitable for families and dog-friendly, promise panoramic views.



Incorporating these walks into your routine restores both your health and appreciation for nature. The Abu Dhabi 360 app is your comprehensive guide to leading an active lifestyle and increasing your daily step count, ensuring your feet stay in prime shape.





