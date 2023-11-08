Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market Will Reach USD 14,260.4 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The global automotive manufacturing equipment market has garnered USD 6,810.5 million in revenue in 2023, and it is projected to rise at the rate of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030, to capture USD 14,260.4 million by 2030. This growth of the market can be credited to the quickly rising vehicle demand and the growing acceptance of automation and robotics technologies to fulfill the growing automotive requirement.



In today's technical world, businesses are shifting from orthodox approaches to improved production technologies, like artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Such technologies can be discovered in the whole automotive sector, which aids it in fulfilling the need for vehicles on time. These also aid in controlling systems and connecting with other equipment so the function does not get impacted.



Numerous establishments have accepted AI and progressive technologies, because of their numerous advantages, to advance quality, aid fulfill the need on time, fuel the supply chain, and operate functions easily.



In recent years, electric vehicle production businesses have attained substantial growth. This is because of the altering customer preferences, government guidelines and help, and the rising knowledge among individuals regarding the advantages of EVs and their positive effect on the atmosphere.



Such reasons are fuelling the need for EVs because these businesses are utilizing new production lines and advancing present manufacturing amenities by accepting progressive manufacturing equipment. For example, Tesla is utilizing nearly 600 robots in its industrial facilities.



During the projection period, the robot category is projected to advance at the highest CAGR, approximately 12.5%. In the car manufacturing sector, automatons are the most vital part of manufacturing procedures as they work in the best way with enhanced management of tasks. Also, robots can repeatedly do tasks with the same frequency, less fault rate, high constancy, and better efficiency.







