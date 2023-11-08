Air India To Operate 400 Weekly Flights By March 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Air India's network will have more than 400 weekly flights during the winter schedule until March 2024, said the airline in an announcement. The airline is splitting the new additions equally between domestic and international flights, adding over 200 flights in each segment, it added.

More than 80 of the over 200 planned international additions have already been added to Air India's network. For the winter schedule, the airline has added a total of 25 weekly flights (each way) on eight international routes across points in Southeast Asia, the United States and Europe.

These include weekly frequencies on Delhi-Dhaka route increasing from 7 to 12, Mumbai-Singapore from 7 to 13, Delhi-Bangkok from 7 to 14, Delhi-Newark (New Jersey) from 3 to 4, Delhi-San Francisco from 10 to 11, Delhi-Washington D.C from 3 to 4, Delhi-Copenhagen from 3 to 4, Delhi-Milan from 4 to 5 and Mumbai-Doha from 7 to 9.

In the announcement, Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India said,“While modernising our fleet and introducing new products and services is a top priority in Air India's ongoing transformation journey, we are equally focused on densifying and expanding our route network to capture the rapidly growing demand in the market. The next few months are exciting for Air India and our guests, indeed.”

The airline has also added flights on four new routes-Bengaluru-Singapore, Kochi-Doha, Kolkata-Bangkok and Mumbai-Melbourne.

On the other hand, of the 200 domestic flights, Air India will continue to feature premium routes heavily, including destinations such as Delhi and Mumbai. Recently, the airline has stepped away from many routes such as Surat that did not demand premium cabins and has left those for Air India Express, its low-cost subsidiary, to cover.

