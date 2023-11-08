European Commission to Suggest Ukraine's Membership Discussions

(MENAFN) According to a report from Reuters, the European Commission is set to officially propose the initiation of membership negotiations with Ukraine. An unnamed senior Ukrainian government official shared with the agency that Kiev is anticipating a favorable assessment of its membership bid, as reported on Monday. The ultimate decision will be made at a European Union summit scheduled for December, where the bloc's executive body will present a comprehensive report evaluating Ukraine's progress in seven key reform areas. The document will also assess the advancements made by Moldova and Georgia in their respective bids for European Union membership.



A senior French diplomat emphasized to the media outlet that there is a clear consensus in support of Ukraine's aspirations, and the backing for Kiev remains steadfast. During her recent visit to the Ukrainian capital, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the country has met over 90 percent of the prerequisites necessary to commence formal membership negotiations. She also highlighted that addressing issues such as corruption and safeguarding the rights of ethnic minorities will be essential areas of focus in the interim.



Von der Leyen stressed last month that the accession process strictly adheres to a "merit-based" approach, underscoring that Ukraine should not anticipate any shortcuts on its path to full European Union membership. Her predecessor, former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, has previously expressed concerns about Ukraine's level of corruption, suggesting that full European Union integration may not be imminent.



Around the same time, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte cautioned against setting a specific timeline for European Union expansion. This comes in response to European Council President Charles Michel's aspiration to see Kiev integrated into the European Union by 2030.



Rutte emphasized the importance of careful consideration in the enlargement process.



MENAFN08112023000045015687ID1107391656