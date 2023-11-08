Turkey Expresses Worries to US Over Handling of Israel-Hamas War

(MENAFN) Turkey, a NATO ally, has expressed its apprehensions to the United States regarding its approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, asserting that it has led to a tarnished global reputation and placed the international community in a precarious position, as reported by Hurriyet on Tuesday. During a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, the Turkish delegation conveyed these concerns, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.



This discussion unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Turkey and Israel, a key ally of the United States in the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently accused Israel of "war crimes" in Gaza and condemned its ground assault as an "open, vicious massacre." In response, Israel has maintained that its primary objective is to neutralize Hamas, the militant group responsible for a surprise attack on the country on October 7, asserting that it has no intention of causing harm to the civilian population in the Palestinian enclave.



Hurriyet reported that Fidan and his delegation provided a detailed account of the situation in Gaza to Blinken. They expressed concern over the United States's unwavering support for Israel and its reluctance to call for a ceasefire, contending that this stance has created difficulties for all parties involved. The delegation pointed out that the United States risks being perceived as endorsing the actions of Israel, which could have repercussions for its international image.



Following the meeting, no joint statement or press conference was held by the two sides.



However, Blinken stated to reporters that he had a "very productive" conversation with Fidan, emphasizing the need to significantly increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and work towards de-escalating the conflict.



As the situation continues to unfold, the diplomatic exchanges between Turkey and the United States underscore the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, with implications not only for the parties directly involved but also for the broader international community.





