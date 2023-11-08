Former Israeli PM Warns of Limited Timeframe to Deal with Hamas

(MENAFN) Former Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak has emphasized that the Israeli military has only a limited window of opportunity to significantly weaken Hamas before Western governments potentially withdraw their support for the operation in Gaza. Barak, an 81-year-old former general with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), pointed to the shifting public opinion in Europe and the potential for governments in the region to reconsider their stance on the conflict. He also highlighted the emerging friction with the United States over the offensive.



Barak noted that while United States officials have advocated for "humanitarian pauses" in Gaza, they have not publicly threatened to withdraw Washington's backing. The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained its position to continue hostilities. Barak believes that Israel will need to address American demands within the next two to three weeks, possibly even sooner.



He acknowledged the delicate balance between respecting America's position and asserting Israel's autonomy in its decision-making. Barak suggested that the window of opportunity for Israeli military action is closing, emphasizing that while America cannot dictate Israel's actions, it is essential to acknowledge their input.



Despite the urgency expressed by Barak, he also cautioned that fully pushing Hamas out of Gaza could be a protracted process, potentially taking months or even up to a year. Israel has identified the dismantling of the Palestinian military group as a primary objective, particularly in the aftermath of an incursion that resulted in significant civilian casualties. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community watches closely, recognizing the intricate challenges facing both sides in this longstanding conflict.



MENAFN08112023000045015687ID1107391645